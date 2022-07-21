OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro units in India are receiving a new update - OxygenOS 12 C.62 - that bumps up their Android security patch level to June 2022. This update also fixes a couple of issues too.

This update will also be available in other regions soon, OnePlus said in a post on the community forums. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9Pro OxygenOS 12 C.62 update:

System

[Fixed] the issue that examining the result of battery remaining capacity displayed abnormally

[Fixed] the issue that the background colour of Quick Settings displayed abnormally in certain scenarios

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

As always, the update will reach a limited number of users initially with a broader rollout to be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Key highlights

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

OnePlus 9: 6.55-inch an FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, Warp Charge 65T fast-charging and support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, Warp Charge 65T and 50W wireless fast charging.