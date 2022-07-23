TECNO Mobile Announces Debut Sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • TECNO CAMON 19 Neo is available at a special introductory price of INR 12,499 • TECNO SPARK 9's sale is available at special introductory price of INR 8,499 (4GB+64GB) and INR 9,499 (6GB+128GB) • Avail an additional 10% discount on SBI and ICICI credit/debit cards​ Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from 23rd July to 24th July 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much awaited TECNO CAMON 19 Neo having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched TECNO SPARK 9, which has India's first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.

Here is a quick snapshot of big deals: Model Name Current price Special Offer Price during Amazon Prime Day Sale Additional Bank Discounts TECNO CAMON 19 Neo Rs. 12,499.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 9,499.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 8,499.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO POVA 3 (4GB) Rs. 11,999.00 Rs. 11,799.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO POVA 3 (6GB) Rs. 13,499.00 Rs. 13,299.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO POVA 5G Rs. 19,999.00 Rs. 17,999.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO SPARK 8C (3GB) Rs. 8,799.00 Rs. 8,499.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO SPARK 8T Rs. 9,699.00 Rs. 8,999.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO SPARK 8 Pro Rs. 10,999.00 Rs. 9,699.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards TECNO POP 5 LTE Rs. 6,899.00 Rs. 6,599.00 10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards In addition to these special price-points, ICICI and SBI card users can avail 10% instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of the above mentioned TECNO smartphones during the sale.

Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones: TECNO Model Camera Specs Screen & Battery Storage & processor TECNO CAMON 19 Neo 48MP Super Night Rear Camera | 32MP Selfie Camera 6.8''FHD+LTPS Display | 5000, | Rate | 5000 mAh battery 6GB, 128GB Storage | Helio G85 Processor TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+64GB) 13MP Dual Camera 6.6''HD+Display | 90Hz Refresh Rate | 5000, | Rate | 5000 mAh battery 4GB, 64GB Storage | Helio G37 Processor TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB) 13MP Dual Camera 6.6''HD+Display | 90Hz Refresh Rate | 5000, |5000 mAh battery 6GB, 128GB storage | Helio G37 Processor TECNO POVA 3 50MP Triple Camera 6.9'' FHD+ Display | 5000, | 90Hz Refresh Rate | 5000, |7000mAh battery 4GB, 64GB Storage | Helio G88 Gaming Processor TECNO Phantom X 50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie 6.7'' FHD+ Curved AMOLED display | 90Hz refresh rate |4700mAh battery 8GB, 256GB Storage| Helio G95 processor TECNO POVA 5G 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera 6.9'' FHD+Display|120Hz refresh rate| 6000mAh battery 8GB, 128GB | Dimensity 900 5G Processor TECNO SPARK 8C 13MP Dual Camera 6.6'' HD+Dot Notch |90Hz refresh Rate| Rate | 5000 mAh battery 3GB, 64GB | Unisoc T606 TECNO SPARK 8T 50MP Dual AI camera 6.6''FHD+Display | 5000mAh battery 4GB, 64GB | Helio G35 TECNO SPARK 8 Pro 48MP Triple Camera 6.8'' FHD+Dot-in Display | 5000, | 5000mAh Battery 4GB, 64GB | Helio G85 Processor TECNO POP 5 LTE 8MP Dual Camera 6.52'' HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh battery 2GB, 32GB |Helio A22 Processor About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop at Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/ To View the Images, Click on the Link Below: TECNO CAMON 19 Neo TECNO SPARK 9

