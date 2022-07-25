JJ Valaya marks 30 years in fashion with grand show at India Couture Week

Ace designer JJ Valaya celebrated his 30th year in the fashion industry by presenting an extravagant collection at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) here.

On Sunday evening, the designer showcased his collection 'ALMA', which encompassed everything Valaya did in the last three decades in the industry.

The glamorous couture pieces, which included both womenswear and menswear, were Indian in appearance but were steeped in the essence of Spain. 'ALMA' means soul in Spanish.

Valaya used rich pastel colors for the outfits, which included traditional motifs and designs of Spain as well as rich embroidery designs. In the collection note, the couturier said, ''Every year, for the past 30 years, my inspirational journeys start somewhere deep in my soul and are triggered by something visual that was arresting …this is where I start my research, dwelling on the visual treasures I chance upon either in books or through travel.'' ''It would be accurate to state that my intrigue for global cultures, (especially the ones connected with the Spice and Silk routes in one way or another) is my perennial love,'' he added.

The 15th edition of the fashion gala will conclude on July 31.

