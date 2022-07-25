Left Menu

JJ Valaya marks 30 years in fashion with grand show at India Couture Week

Ace designer JJ Valaya celebrated his 30th year in the fashion industry by presenting an extravagant collection at the ongoing India Couture Week ICW here.On Sunday evening, the designer showcased his collection ALMA, which encompassed everything Valaya did in the last three decades in the industry.The glamorous couture pieces, which included both womenswear and menswear, were Indian in appearance but were steeped in the essence of Spain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:11 IST
JJ Valaya marks 30 years in fashion with grand show at India Couture Week
JJ Valaya Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ace designer JJ Valaya celebrated his 30th year in the fashion industry by presenting an extravagant collection at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) here.

On Sunday evening, the designer showcased his collection 'ALMA', which encompassed everything Valaya did in the last three decades in the industry.

The glamorous couture pieces, which included both womenswear and menswear, were Indian in appearance but were steeped in the essence of Spain. 'ALMA' means soul in Spanish.

Valaya used rich pastel colors for the outfits, which included traditional motifs and designs of Spain as well as rich embroidery designs. In the collection note, the couturier said, ''Every year, for the past 30 years, my inspirational journeys start somewhere deep in my soul and are triggered by something visual that was arresting …this is where I start my research, dwelling on the visual treasures I chance upon either in books or through travel.'' ''It would be accurate to state that my intrigue for global cultures, (especially the ones connected with the Spice and Silk routes in one way or another) is my perennial love,'' he added.

The 15th edition of the fashion gala will conclude on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022