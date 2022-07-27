Should I Use Linux VPS Or Windows VPS

Windows VPS and Linux VPS service with different operating systems, which have their advantages and disadvantages. Which one to choose for your needs? This question is always asked by those users who are just choosing their hosting option. Let's talk about them to make your decision easier. And first, let's talk briefly about what a VPS is.

A virtual private server is analogous to an actual server. A powerful physical server is divided into limited parts, each of which is provided through virtualization options to a separate owner. Each part is called VPS. Each part has its own resources – power, RAM, and operating system. Each VPS is completely isolated from other parts. Providers offer virtual servers with both Linux and Windows. The tenant of the disk space has only to choose the best option.

Briefly about different operating systems on virtual private servers

Briefly about Windows VPS:

The operating system is owned by Microsoft. To use any version, you must purchase a license.

Windows Server is a closed-source operating system. The most used system for personal computers.

Supports ASP.net for websites.

The company offers both the PC version and the server version.

Briefly about Linux VPS:

What makes Linux different is the open-source code.

The operating system is offered for free.

Linux has many distributions. They are easy to install and easy to update.

Many experts call Linux the most stable and secure operating system.

More websites are running on Linux servers.

The SSH remote management protocol is used to work with Linux VPS.

Ubuntu VPS is a virtual server with the most famous server system based on the Linux kernel.

Which is better to choose: Linux or Windows for VPS?

Before you finally choose the best option, you need to analyze the purposes for which you rent a VPS. Is security important in your case or is it secondary? Is there a limited budget for hosting services or the price does not matter. Let's consider the operating systems in terms of some criteria.

Security

If you rent a virtual private server for a small project, blog, informational, or entertainment website, the security level offered by Windows may be enough. For corporate and commercial projects, it is better to choose Linux, which confidently leads by the parameter "security". Of course, each OS has its weaknesses and additional security measures will be required to maximize the protection of sensitive data. However, Linux VPS is considered to be more protected than servers with any other operating system. Moreover, developers offer a lot of anti-virus software for Linux.

Website Structure

Developers often choose to write websites in PHP and ASP.net. For a website written in PHP, the recommended choice is Linux VPS. For websites written in ASP.net programming language, it is recommended to choose Windows Server. Linux VPS shows high compatibility with the well-known and popular control panel cPanel. For Windows Server is offered no less famous control panel Plesk.

Paid or free operating system, open or closed source

Users who choose Windows will have to pay for any version of the operating system. Licenses are quite expensive. Linux Server, on the other hand, boasts many free distributions - Ubuntu, CentOS, and Debian.

As for the code variant, if you are interested in customizing the operating system, give preference to one of the open-source Linux distributions. Windows is closed source, so those who choose this option will have to settle for basic customization.

Stability

Stability is one of the most important criteria for a website and server in general. In a professional environment, VPS Linux is called the most stable. And the operating system itself is the most reliable. Statistics and profile studies confirm that the Windows operating system will periodically need to be reinstalled. As for failure rates, Windows Server OS has a much higher failure rate than Linux Server OS.

This is explained by the open source operating system, which allows you to edit the kernel not only for specific needs but also when any, even minimal, error is detected. Linux experts fix "corrupted" kernel codes at the slightest failure. In Windows Server (except Microsoft experts) no one can detect code bugs, because the operating system has a closed source code. In simple words, it is your choice whether to trust Microsoft programmers or the worldwide community of programmers.

Linux Server or Windows: which is better to control the server

A virtual private server is a type of hosting that can be managed from a great distance, from anywhere in the world. A Linux VPS uses an SSH connection for management and control. This protocol is used to connect to the server.

Microsoft offers a remote desktop protocol for connecting to a Windows virtual private server, which opens up a convenient graphical interface after connection. In this respect, Linux, according to many experts, is inferior to Windows. Although, it is a matter of habit.

Price as one of the important parameters

To those who are used to counting and considering all costs, we remind that you have to pay for a Windows license (for any version of the operating system). Almost any Linux distribution can be used for free. Of course, most good VPS providers do not require tenants to pay extra for a Windows license. However, its cost can be included in the "hidden fees". Therefore, it is necessary to consider this factor when choosing your operating system for the virtual private server.

Instead of a conclusion

We recommend checking each of these facts, if possible. Otherwise, you can talk them through with experts. The answers to the questions asked will help to choose what is better in a particular case, VPS Linux or Windows. Once again, each has its own strengths and failures. But some of them can be critical for a particular project, while others are not so important.

