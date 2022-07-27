Left Menu

Google adds photorealistic aerial views of iconic landmarks to Maps

Updated: 27-07-2022 16:41 IST
Google adds photorealistic aerial views of iconic landmarks to Maps
Google is updating Maps with new features to help you stay connected this summer and beyond. The new Google Map updates include photorealistic aerial views of iconic landmarks, new cycling route information and new location sharing notifications.

Firstly, Google is bringing photorealistic aerial views of nearly 100 of the world's most popular landmarks in cities like Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo right to Maps. To see an aerial view, search for a landmark in Google Maps and head to the Photos section.

Aerial views are rolling out now globally on Google Maps on Android and iOS.

"The summer travel season is in full swing, and people are turning to Google Maps to plan their trips and find helpful information about places they plan to visit — like what time a place is open and how crowded it is. This is the first step toward launching immersive view — an experience that pairs AI with billions of high definition Street View, satellite and aerial imagery," Google said.

Next up, with the new cycling route information, you can easily compare bike routes and see even more granular details (when this data is available) to prepare for your next adventure. You will now be able to see if you'll encounter heavy car traffic, stairs or steep hills and also get a highly detailed breakdown of the route itself to know what type of road you'll be biking on – a major road or a local street.

The new cycling route information will roll out in the coming weeks in cities where cycling directions are available.

Lastly, with new location sharing notifications, you can more easily coordinate schedules and stay connected. You can set notifications for people sharing their locations with you to see when they've arrived or left a location. You can stop sharing your location or block someone from setting notifications altogether. This feature is rolling out now globally on Google Maps on Android and iOS.

