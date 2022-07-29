Amazon beats quarterly sales estimates

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as it raked in more fees from its Prime loyalty subscribers as well as from merchants using it services to sell and ship goods.

The world's biggest online retailer said net sales were $121.23 billion in the second quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $119.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

