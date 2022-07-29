Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22622.440 with taskbar overflow and more

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.440 and Build 22622.440 (KB5015890) to the Beta Channel. While new features are rolling out to Build 22622.440, they will be off by default for Build 22621.440.

Both builds bring more dynamic Widgets content to the taskbar. You'll also start to see live updates from the sports and finance widgets, along with breaking news alerts. Microsoft says this should make it easier for you to know when something important happens related to these widgets and keep you informed of breaking news.

In Windows 11 Build 22622.440, Microsoft is re-introducing taskbar overflow with a newly designed experience for Windows 11. The taskbar will now offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space. After invoking overflow, the menu will quietly dismiss once you click outside of it or navigate to an application.

Other changes and improvements in this build include the updated "Open with" dialog box that honors light and dark theme, aligning with Windows 11 design principles, updated Handwriting Panel. Additionally, Settings has added support for managing apps which were earlier only supported from Control Panel.

The Windows 11 Build 22622.440 also includes a few fixes (Via):

"" >[General]

Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing explorer.exe crashes when docking and undocking monitors in Build 22622.436.

[File Explorer]

Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn't reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.

Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.

The add new tab button shouldn't overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore.

[Suggested Actions]