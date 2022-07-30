CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category
Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152). It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.
