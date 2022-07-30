Left Menu

CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the mens 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to Indias tally here on Saturday.Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg 118kg151kg to finish in the third place.Malaysias Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg 127158.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:28 IST
CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152). It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022