PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for topping medal tally in wrestling championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its best ever show in the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship, in which it topped the medal tally.

Modi noted that girl athletes won five of the seven golds bagged by India in the tournament.

''With 14 medals including 7 Golds (of which 5 were won by women athletes) and a Gold in Greco Roman after 32 years, India's performance at the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship has been the best ever. India has also topped the medals tally. Congrats to our contingent,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

