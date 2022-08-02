EZVIZ LAUNCHES TY1 With 4MP, A SMART Wi-Fi PAN and TILT CAMERA

EZVIZ, India's global smart home security company, has expanded its product line with the EZVIZ TY1, Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Camera in India. Creating a big leap in the CCTV industry, this 4MP camera provides a superior and industry-leading indoor home security experience that fits more families, with a 360-degree field of vision, H.265 Video Technology, and smart tracking functions that allow users to monitor their property in 2k resolution at all times.

While the Wi-Fi segment is dominated by 2 MP cameras, EZVIZ, being a global leader has taken the responsibility of launching a much needed product in 4MP/2K. This 4 MP camera includes a motorized pan and tilt for 360° Visual Coverage, allowing users to watch the entire room with one camera rather than needing numerous cameras in various corners. Additionally, its 2K impressive resolution is supported for crisp, clear footage that is shared with consumers as an immediate alert. By minimizing areas of overexposure in the video display for sharper nighttime surveillance of up to 10 metres, the EZVIZ TY1 significantly enhances night vision.

The camera has a Smart Tracking feature that detects moving objects automatically and instantly alerts the user with a picture. Other features include an onboard MicroSD slot with support for cards up to 256 GB, sleep mode for privacy protection, supports Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz, an RJ45 port, a Micro USB port for power, encrypted data transfer between the camera and the EZVIZ Cloud.

Furthermore, customers can use the two-way built-in microphone and speaker of the EZVIZ App to keep in touch with their family from anywhere. The EZVIZ App also offers features such as Live Viewing, Video History, Up to 8x Digital Zoom, and more.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, - ''Home security systems have significantly increased in popularity in India as a result of rising consumer awareness of crime and security issues. Customers are more eager than ever to safeguard their homes and maintain contact with their loved ones, which has resulted in an increase in demand for smart home security cameras, according to EZVIZ. In accordance with this, we just unveiled the new EZVIZ TY1 security camera, which has 4MP camera module, 360-degree visual coverage, smart night vision, with data protection and privacy. This camera effectively meets user needs and gives them a well-rounded experience.'' While security cameras are generally used to defend homes, the EZVIZ TY1 camera has a far wider range of uses. The smart tracking capabilities of this camera automatically track the motion of a moving item and instantly warn the user with a notification.

EZVIZ TY1 camera comes only in White color and is priced at ₹4500/- Available across official channel partners.

EZVIZ has 30+ Service center across India with dedicated toll free number for instant support.

About EZVIZ India's global smart home security company with a wide range of products designed for consumer and residential use. Founded in 2013 with the goal of providing ''easy vision'' to every family, which makes simple smart home gadgets that provide visual safety and real joy. EZVIZ's cutting-edge products and services can be used in a variety of settings, including homes, offices, businesses, and schools. It enables partners to share their unique cloud services and collaborate to create a healthy IoT ecosystem. Its ''Indoor Wi-Fi Cameras'' and ''Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras'' are their most unique selling points, making it ideal for any smart home, business, or other application. The company delivers users with a secure, convenient, and smart existence through its intelligent goods, cloud-based platform, and AI technology.

EZVIZ products are designed to cater to various security needs and be utilised for - toddler monitoring, elderly parents, pets, as well as the indoor and outdoor areas of homes, villas, offices, and businesses. All EZVIZ products are meticulously developed to achieve superior quality, visual appeal, and ease of use. As a result of their work, EZVIZ has won a slew of renowned design accolades. Through exceptional hardware, cloud-native software, and an open service platform, EZVIZ engages with consumers and partners to explore the future of smart living. Furthermore, the cameras are integrated with voice commands which support Alexa, Google, Assistance & IFTTT.

As a global brand, EZVIZ is constantly striving to provide high-quality technology and has a large footprint across 130+ countries with 10MN Active Users Monthly.

