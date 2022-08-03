Left Menu

Course5 Intelligence sets up facility in Coimbatore; to hire over 2,000 in few yrs

Boutique analytics firm Course5 Intelligence on Wednesday said it has set up a new facility in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and is planning to hire over 2,000 professionals over the next few years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:36 IST
Course5 Intelligence sets up facility in Coimbatore; to hire over 2,000 in few yrs
  • Country:
  • India

Boutique analytics firm Course5 Intelligence on Wednesday said it has set up a new facility in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and is planning to hire over 2,000 professionals over the next few years. The company will focus on hiring data scientists, data engineers, analytics specialists and artificial intelligence (AI) scientists at the new facility for large-scale business and AI-based research projects in collaboration with top engineering colleges and Course5's AI Labs, according to a statement. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram in India, and in the UK, US and the UAE. The company plans to hire over 2,000 analytics and data science professionals in the new facility in a phased manner over the next few years, it added. ''The new facility is part of our move to build a strong Analytics and AI center of excellence. We intend to substantially scale up operations at Coimbatore in the next five years. ''We believe that there is tremendous talent available in this region and we will bring our proven process of Course5 University to propel that talent base to success,” Course5 Intelligence Chairman, MD and CEO Ashwin Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022