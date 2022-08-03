Course5 Intelligence sets up facility in Coimbatore; to hire over 2,000 in few yrs

Boutique analytics firm Course5 Intelligence on Wednesday said it has set up a new facility in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and is planning to hire over 2,000 professionals over the next few years. The company will focus on hiring data scientists, data engineers, analytics specialists and artificial intelligence (AI) scientists at the new facility for large-scale business and AI-based research projects in collaboration with top engineering colleges and Course5's AI Labs, according to a statement. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram in India, and in the UK, US and the UAE. The company plans to hire over 2,000 analytics and data science professionals in the new facility in a phased manner over the next few years, it added. ''The new facility is part of our move to build a strong Analytics and AI center of excellence. We intend to substantially scale up operations at Coimbatore in the next five years. ''We believe that there is tremendous talent available in this region and we will bring our proven process of Course5 University to propel that talent base to success,” Course5 Intelligence Chairman, MD and CEO Ashwin Mittal said.

