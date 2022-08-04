Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25174 with new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel with a new Game Pass widget. This build includes a good set of fixes and a few new known issues.
The new Game Pass widget will show the latest additions, games leaving soon, and others from highlighted categories and then take you to the Xbox app where you can install them, see reviews, and go all in. Microsft says it is working to add new functionality that will let you sign into your Xbox profile and easily jump back into recently played games.
The Game Pass widget preview is available in the widgets board alongside other widgets. Clicking the left corner of your taskbar or press Win + W to see the widgets board.
This build also includes several fixes (via):
Fixes
[File Explorer]
- Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when opening new File Explorer windows.
- Fixed an issue where launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) was showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.
- Fixed an issue where the left/right arrows in File Explorer were in light mode when you were using dark mode, causing them to not have enough contrast to show when they were enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the dividers in the navigation pane were overlapping/drawing too close to text sometimes.
- Fixed an issue where if you drag and drop a folder into the navigation pane was sometimes unexpectedly putting the folder at the bottom of the list rather than where you'd dropped it.
- Fixed an issue causing UI issues in File Explorer when using F11 to put File Explorer in full screen mode.
[Taskbar]
- Fixed an issue leading to various system tray elements being unexpectedly missing for some Insiders on the previous build.
[Settings]
- Fixed a crash on some PCs were experiencing when going to System > Storage > Disks & Volumes.
[Other]
- Fixed an issue which was leading to mouse and keyboard input not working correctly in certain games in the last 2 flights.
- Fixed an issue believed to be leading to SQL Server Management Studio failing to launch for some Insiders.
- Fixed an issue where Memory Integrity in Windows Security might show a warning saying it couldn't be enabled due to incompatible drivers, but the incompatible drivers list would be blank.
- Fixed an issue which was causing some apps to unexpectedly not launch in the last few flights when core isolation was enabled in Windows Security.
ALSO READ
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22622.436 with improved nearby sharing
Microsoft Teams back up for most users after global outage
Microsoft India most 'attractive employer brand' in India: Randstad
BRIEF-Microsoft Observed No Further Instances Of Impact Following Recovery Actions, After Teams Outage
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5015882 update: What's new?