Panchshil Realty To Sponsor Accomplished Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur's Next Adventure

Panchshil Realty, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers today announced that it is sponsoring Ms. Baljeet Kaur—an accomplished mountaineer—for her upcoming adventure which involves scaling 5 mountain peaks. The initial preparatory phase of her expedition will commence on August 5, 2022, from Mount Nun and will continue till September 5, 2022. The actual expedition will commence on September 7, 2022, and go on till November 15, 2022. The various peaks in Nepal that will be part of the expedition are: • A climb without oxygen to the 8000m Mount Manaslu • A climb without oxygen to the 8000m Mount Dhaulagiri • The 3rd leg will be the 8000m high Mount Cho Oyu • The arduous Mount Shishapangma which again stands at 8000m will be the penultimate phase of the expedition • And finally, the 6800m Mount Ama Dablam, which is a very technical peak The association comes right before Baljeet's planned attempt to scale the second set of 5 peaks after having conquered 5 massive eight-thousanders namely, Mt. Everest, Annapurna, Kanchenjunga, Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Makalu within the span of a month. Baljeet is the first Indian mountaineer to scale 5 'eight-thousander' peaks within the span of a month. Eight-thousanders have a lofty status in the mountaineering world. These are peaks towering above 8000 meters.

She has broken multiple records including her own record whilst accomplishing this feat, being the first Indian to scale 2 peaks in a 14-day period, and thereafter setting another record by scaling 3 mountain peaks in 7 days, therein breaking her own past record.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, ''We are delighted to support Baljeet Kaur in the next phase of her mountaineering adventures as she sets out to conquer newer peaks and break new records. We wish her the very best in her upcoming journey''.

Sharing her excitement about the association with Panchshil Realty, Ms. Baljeet Kaur—an advocate for sustainability—said, ''The support by Panchshil Realty is an encouraging boost in realizing my dream of conquering the 8000-ers''.

About Panchshil Realty Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture.

For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871791/Atul_Chordia_Baljeet_Kaur_Panchshil_Realty.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042836/Panchshil_Realty_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)