VNPT Group partners with Comviva to deliver advanced digital customer experience

Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with VNPT Group, the second-largest Telecom operator in Vietnam to accelerate its Customer Value Management program. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall deploy its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio solution to deliver real-time, personalized, and contextual communications. Comviva shall also equip VNPT Group with its AI workbench and Data Science solution (MobiLytix AIx) that offers pre-built Machine Learning models to accelerate time to market. The partnership has also involved COMIT Corporation who is the Vietnamese overall solution partner for this engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dien Hy Ngo, Deputy General Director at VNPT Group said, ''We are delighted to partner with Comviva and build a next-generation digital customer experience platform for our customers. The cooperation is in the initial stage of implementation and is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2022. We hope that our partnership with Comviva shall empower us to derive insights and deepen personalized services to customers.'' Commenting on the partnership, Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer for Customer Value Solutions at Comviva said, ''We are thrilled to partner with VNPT Group in their transformation journey. With the rapid advancement in the digital economy, Comviva is leading the way with its continuous innovation on the Customer Experience platform. MobiLytix Marketing studio has a proven track record of customer success with its AI-driven next-generation capabilities to execute omnichannel high-impact marketing programs in real-time, for boosting revenue and customer lifetime value.'' Also, commenting on the partnership, Dinh Long Nguyen, Vice President of COMIT Corporation said, ''MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio platform will significantly transform the experience for VNPT customers. With the next-generation AI-driven data science framework, marketing campaigns will be delivered in real time with personalized and contextual messages. We are honored to be a part of the project that promises deep impact'' MobiLytix™ is a leading marketing technology platform globally that unifies customer engagement, loyalty & rewards management, data science and intelligent AI-driven automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns in real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 200 million deployed customer base and clients achieving high incremental revenues, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

About VNPT Group In the digital era, with the convergence of telecommunications, IT, Big Data, and IoT, following the development strategy VNPT4.0, VNPT has been transforming from a traditional service provider into a ''digital service provider'' (DSP).

VNPT's vision is to become the leading provider of digital services in Vietnam by 2025 and a Digital hub of Asia by 2030.

Becoming a key Vietnamese digital technology enterprise in national digital transformation, VNPT focuses on providing digital services in Vietnam. Its digital infrastructure is the foundation of national digital transformation. VNPT plays the role of a pioneer in the research and development of digital technologies, and provides a digital ecosystem for all activities of socio-economic life based on its strengths in digital platforms, core technologies and cyber security. For more information, visit us at www.vnpt.com.vn About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market, and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow.

Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group.

For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com About COMIT Corporation Since its establishment, COMIT has gradually become a leading regional provider of services and solutions including Test & Measurement, RAN Planning & Optimization, BSS/OSS support systems in Communications. With more than 250 enthusiastic and creative employees, inspired by an experienced management team and subsidiaries in 03 countries (Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines), COMIT is providing the most suitable services and solutions to clients around the globe, from Southeast Asia to Africa.

Continuing its mission of providing innovative solutions to customers across industries, COMIT expands the portfolio of solutions into new areas, such as Customer Value Management, Digital Experience & Management with applications of Big Data/AI, and Video Security & Surveillance with AI. With a professional business model and a customer-centric culture, COMIT commits to increasing the value for our customers, and shareholders and offering promising opportunities to our employees.

For more information, visit us at www.comitcorp.com For further inquiries, please contact Sundeep Mehta PR & Corporate Communications Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Contact: +91- 124-481 9000 Email: pr@comviva.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872440/VNPT_Partnership_Vietnam.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)