Orange Egypt extends partnership with Nokia for network modernization

Orange Egypt has extended its partnership with Nokia to modernize its existing Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving capacity and service needs of its subscribers.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said that the enhancements to the SDM network include a total modernization of the solution with upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The new upgraded system supports the upcoming launch of 5G services.

"Our SDM solution is helping service providers across the world to cost-effectively manage data across several applications. We are thrilled that Orange Egypt will modernize Nokia's already-deployed SDM to gain newer efficiencies and capabilities. The extension of this deal is a reflection of our strong and enduring relationship with Orange Egypt," said Adel Hani, Head of Orange MENA Customer Business Team at Nokia.

Nokia's 3GPP-compliant SDM solution includes Nokia Registers – Home Subscriber Server, Home Location Register and One-NDS (Network Directory Server), plus 5G's Unified Data Management and Authorization Server Function. It is deployed over three geographical sites and serves around 33 million mobile and fixed subscribers of Orange Egypt.

Commenting on the extended partnership with Nokia, Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Egypt, said, "The modernized, industry-leading Nokia SDM solution will help us better address the evolving needs of our customers. Building on our existing experience leveraging Nokia's SDM solution, we are looking forward to leveraging these upgrades as we consolidate our customer base across different technologies and move towards 5G."