OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get July 2022 security patches
- Country:
- India
OnePlus has started rolling out the July 2022 Android Security Patches to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T units in India. In addition to bumping up the security patch level, the latest update brings a couple of improvements and fixes an issue causing the fingerprint unlock feature to respond slowly.
The new OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T will be available soon for other regions too, the company said in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.
Below is the complete update changelog:
System
- Improves system stability for some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.
- Integrates the July 2022 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Improves stability of mobile network connections.
The update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and a broader rollout will start in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has released the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT. More details about these updates can be found here.