OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get July 2022 security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 12:53 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
  Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out the July 2022 Android Security Patches to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T units in India. In addition to bumping up the security patch level, the latest update brings a couple of improvements and fixes an issue causing the fingerprint unlock feature to respond slowly.

The new OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T will be available soon for other regions too, the company said in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • Improves system stability for some scenarios.
  • Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.
  • Integrates the July 2022 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Improves stability of mobile network connections.

The update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and a broader rollout will start in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT. More details about these updates can be found here.

