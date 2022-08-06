OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get July 2022 security patches

OnePlus has started rolling out the July 2022 Android Security Patches to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T units in India. In addition to bumping up the security patch level, the latest update brings a couple of improvements and fixes an issue causing the fingerprint unlock feature to respond slowly.

The new OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T will be available soon for other regions too, the company said in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Improves system stability for some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.

Integrates the July 2022 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves stability of mobile network connections.

The update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and a broader rollout will start in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT. More details about these updates can be found here.