India set WI 192 to win in 4th T20

PTI | Fortlauderhill | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:44 IST
India posted 191 for five against West Indies in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

India produced a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.

Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.

Brief Score: India: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29).

