First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:38 IST
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Writing on Facebook, he said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

