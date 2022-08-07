India beat WI by 59 runs in 4th T20
- Country:
- United States
India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.
Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.
Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.
In reply, WI could manage 132 all-out in 19.1 overs.
Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Avesh Khan (2/17), Axar Patel (2/48) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) claimed two wickets each for India.
Brief Score: India: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29). West Indies: 132 allout in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24; Avesh Khan 2/17).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
USAID chief Samantha Power to visit India from July 25-27
India beat WI by 3 runs in 1st ODI
India beat West Indies by three runs in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.
India pull off last ball win over West Indies in first ODI
India beats West Indies by three runs in last-ball thriller, take 1-0 lead in ODI series