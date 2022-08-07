Left Menu

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 07-08-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 00:33 IST
India beat WI by 59 runs in 4th T20
India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.

Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.

In reply, WI could manage 132 all-out in 19.1 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Avesh Khan (2/17), Axar Patel (2/48) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) claimed two wickets each for India.

Brief Score: India: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29). West Indies: 132 allout in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24; Avesh Khan 2/17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

