Satellites no longer usable after deviation: ISRO on its maiden SSLV mission
The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Sunday said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle are no longer usable after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.The space agency said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into todays episode and with the implementation of those recommendations ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2. SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle ''are no longer usable'' after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.
The space agency said a committee would analyze and make recommendations for today's episode and with the implementation of those recommendations ''ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2.'' ''SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation,'' ISRO said in an update on its official Twitter handle.
It added a detailed statement by ISRO Chairman S Somanath will be ''uploaded soon.'' In its maiden SSLV mission, the launch vehicle carried The Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and the co-passenger student satellite AzaadiSAT. SSLV had suffered 'data loss' in its terminal stage, after performing ''as expected'' in all stages. It had earlier lifted off from the spaceport here on Sunday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghans launch 'Ban Taliban' campaign on Twitter
Telangana: War of words break out between KTR, Bandi on Twitter
Entertainment News Roundup: WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims; A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series and more
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Iran - EMSC
UP: Two dead in earth mound collapse