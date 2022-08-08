One UI 5 open beta (Android 13) now available on Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung has announced the availability of One UI 5 open beta, based on Android 13, on the Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany and South Korea. It will also be available in other regions over the coming months.

The open beta program allows users to experience One UI 5, which brings a range of new customization, security and accessibility features, ahead of the official release.

The One UI 5 update includes new customization options including an expanded set of color options for a more tailored look. You can also customize your home screens by stacking widgets of the same size on a single location, saving space and creating a more organized look.

Further, new controls make it easier for you to block notifications from certain apps, so you only see what is relevant to you.

Next up, the menus are reorganized to provide easy access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. For the first time, you can also tailor your preferred language for different apps.

The One UI 5 update allows you to more seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode. Additionally, the zoom bar is now more responsive and makes it easier to zero in on the subject using only one hand.

Furthermore, you will see a new dashboard which allows you to view the security status of your phone, shows whether there are security issues and recommends ways to fix them.

Other features include a Magnifier that enables you to better view and read on their devices, while different types of spoken assistance help you navigate and use devices more seamlessly.

Samsung said that more exciting features will be introduced throughout the One UI 5 Beta program.