Uttaranchal University Launches Open Access Gateway that Allows Faculty to Increase the Reach of their Research

Uttarakhand, Dehradun, India (NewsVoir) The Uttaranchal University (UU) recently launched a Gateway that gives all UU faculty members the opportunity to publish their research as open access articles using the trailblazing F1000 publishing model.

Uttaranchal University Gateway will help increase the number of quality open access research outputs from within, and beyond, research networks. The Gateway targets output across UU's multi-disciplinary research portfolio and looks forward to contributions from various fields including Engineering, Science, Law, Liberal Arts, Management, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Medical Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Hotel & Hospitality Management, and Computing.

On the launch of the Gateway, Professor Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, said, "F1000Research provides an open research publishing solution that will take Uttaranchal University's research program and outputs into a new era, meeting the research vision of the 21st century. The Uttaranchal University Gateway has adopted F1000 best practice and technology, enabling the quality publication of research articles, where every step of the process is transparent and available in the public domain." Further in the context, Pankaj Bhardwaj, F1000's Business Development Director, stated, "F1000 is delighted to work on this new Gateway with the Uttaranchal University, bringing F1000's unique publishing model and technology into the heart of a university that aims to transform society through continuous innovation and entrepreneurship. The transformative impact of research is also a foundational principle for F1000, and we will support the university's researchers in their first open research contributions through dedicated training on the Gateway." F1000's renowned research publishing model combines the benefits of pre-printing (providing rapid publication with no editorial bias) with mechanisms to assure quality and transparency (invited and open peer review, archiving and indexing). All F1000 outputs are free to access and read. This publishing model is also used on the customized Platforms that F1000Research provides for major global funders such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, the European Commission, and many others. About Uttaranchal University The University came into establishment in 2013, vide Uttaranchal University Act, 2012 (Uttarakhand Act. No. 11 of 2013) as a Private University and is located in Dehradun, the Capital city of the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The University has been accredited with the prestigious A+ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Uttaranchal University has been the first and only private University in the State of Uttarakhand to receive "NAAC A+" Grade in the first cycle of Accreditation, which now firmly positions as among the top 5% HEI of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)