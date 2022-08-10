Left Menu

Google Cloud’s decision to make NZ cloud region welcomed

“This is another major vote of confidence for New Zealand’s growing digital sector, and our economic recovery from COVID 19,” David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:00 IST
Google Cloud’s decision to make NZ cloud region welcomed
“This is a step forward for New Zealand’s digital maturity, as we all adjust to the increasingly digital world,” David Clark said. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Dr David Clark welcomes Google Cloud's decision to make New Zealand a cloud region.

"This is another major vote of confidence for New Zealand's growing digital sector, and our economic recovery from COVID 19," David Clark said.

"Becoming a cloud region will mean New Zealand businesses will have a choice to keep their data onshore, and work with Google Cloud's domestic team to really drive digital transformation here.

"Protecting people's data and privacy is critically important to the Government. Onshore Cloud facilities give us stronger control of New Zealand's data because it is held here, where our laws and protections apply.

"Today's news means that the Government, local businesses and communities, will soon have access to the scale and security of three of the world's biggest Cloud service providers.

"Last year in September, New Zealand welcomed the news that Amazon Web Services (AWS) had decided to establish a Cloud region here and the year prior, it was Microsoft Azure. These companies also work alongside other existing Cloud services such as Catalyst Cloud, Revera Cloud Services and Datacom.

"These three investments represent both a shot in the arm for our economic rebuild but also lay the foundation for our plans to be a digital nation and our aspirations to grow the digital economy.

"This is a step forward for New Zealand's digital maturity, as we all adjust to the increasingly digital world," David Clark said.

Google Cloud's decision to establish a New Zealand Cloud Region was made through the company's independent due diligence and is not a government procurement.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022