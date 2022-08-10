Left Menu

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 (Android 12)

Updated: 10-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:31 IST
OnePlus 7 and 7T series get OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 (Android 12)
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. This build includes a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB storage space is available. If your device is running OxygenOS 11, in order to install the upgrade package successfully, be sure that it is in the 11.0.9.1 version.

Here's the complete update changelog:

System

  • [Improved] system stability in some scenarios
  • [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios
  • [Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking
  • [Fixed] the issue when double tap to wake or turn off screen worked abnormally
  • [Fixed] the issue when adjusting vibration intensity worked abnormally

Camera

  • [Fixed] the issue that the camera crashed after turning on Ultra Steady

Application

  • [Fixed] the issue that My Files crashed in certain scenarios

Known Issues:

  1. The flash is unavailable when using the camera in an environment with high temperatures.

Announcing the OxygenOS 12 OBT2 for the OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus said that the McLaren edition will get OxygenOS 12 in the near future.

"Please be aware that the McLaren edition is unavailable this time due to various characteristics of this edition being different from the standard version. OxygenOS 12 will come to the McLaren edition in the near future."

