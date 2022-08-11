Left Menu

Costa Rica prepares plan to regularize status of 200,000 mostly Nicaraguan migrants

The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration head Marlen Luna told Reuters. Costa Rican officials are still studying how to implement the plan, which will require a final nod from President Rodrigo Chaves.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 11-08-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 02:54 IST
Costa Rica prepares plan to regularize status of 200,000 mostly Nicaraguan migrants
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Costa Rica is readying a plan to regularize the status of some 200,000 migrants, largely from the Central American country's northern neighbor Nicaragua, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration head Marlen Luna told Reuters.

Costa Rican officials are still studying how to implement the plan, which will require a final nod from President Rodrigo Chaves. An influx of people fleeing Nicaragua saw asylum requests in Costa Rica reach a record 60,000 last year, but migration officials believe this could climb to 80,000 in 2022.

Requests for asylum surged late last year after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in office. Critics have accused his administration of political repression and human rights abuses in the wake of a wave of anti-government protests in 2018. "We are preparing a plan in response to our inability to handle this extreme number of requests," Luna said, noting the asylum requests would take nine years to process through normal channels.

Costa Rica, one of the most affluent and stable countries in Central America, has called for support from the international community. Nicaraguan migrants make up some 90% of applications for refugee status in Costa Rica, and represent 11.5% of Costa Rica's 5.2 million inhabitants, according to Chaves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
2
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022