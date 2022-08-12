Left Menu

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:38 IST
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Johnson & Johnson Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the US and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said. The company has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn't cause cancer.

However, demand for the company's baby powder fell off due to the controversy and it removed talc from the products in most of North America.

J&J said the change will simplify its product selection and meet evolving global trends.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, were essentially flat before the opening bell Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022