Nicaragua's government shutters one of last opposition radio stations

The Nicaraguan telecommunications agency, in the statement posted by Toruno, said the radio station did not meet the technical requirements to be on air.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 08:31 IST
The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision.

Radio Dario was considered one of the last operating news radio stations critical of Ortega, whose government recently shut down seven Catholic radio stations linked to a bishop critical of Ortega. "Neither turning off equipment nor arbitrarily withdrawing a license will succeed in silencing us or silencing the truth. Far from intimidating us, their actions strengthen us," Toruno said.

The Nicaraguan government could not be reached immediately for comment. The Nicaraguan telecommunications agency, in the statement posted by Toruno, said the radio station did not meet the technical requirements to be on air.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

