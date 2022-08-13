Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals
She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.In the night session, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil ousted 12th-seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.
Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.
In the night session, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil ousted 12th-seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. On Thursday, Haddad Maia beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
In the late match, 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China.
