Oppo might be working on two upcoming foldable smartphones

The Oppo Find N, which was the company's first foldable device, had never made it out of China however if rumours are to be believed they have different plans for this fall. According to GSM Arena, apparently, Oppo is going to launch not one, but two foldable smartphones in the coming weeks, and both of them will be sold internationally, unlike the Find N.

These may be called Find N Fold and Find N Flip, as these names have recently been trademarked with the EU Intellectual Property Office. Those monikers pretty much reveal Oppo's game here, which seems to be to 'emulate' Samsung as much as possible, reported GSM Arena.

What remains to be seen is whether the Find N Fold will keep the Find N's much more compact form factor or if it will grow to match the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 on that too. As for the Find N Flip, well - it should compete with the Galaxy Z Flip4. Oppo's devices will both reportedly use the same exact chipset as Samsung's latest and greatest, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Over in China, the Find N was very competitively priced, but there are no indications yet as to whether Oppo will apply the same strategy with the upcoming models, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

