Left Menu

Oppo might be working on two upcoming foldable smartphones

The Oppo Find N, which was the company's first foldable device, had never made it out of China however if rumours are to be believed they have different plans for this fall.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 21:16 IST
Oppo might be working on two upcoming foldable smartphones
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Oppo Find N, which was the company's first foldable device, had never made it out of China however if rumours are to be believed they have different plans for this fall. According to GSM Arena, apparently, Oppo is going to launch not one, but two foldable smartphones in the coming weeks, and both of them will be sold internationally, unlike the Find N.

These may be called Find N Fold and Find N Flip, as these names have recently been trademarked with the EU Intellectual Property Office. Those monikers pretty much reveal Oppo's game here, which seems to be to 'emulate' Samsung as much as possible, reported GSM Arena.

What remains to be seen is whether the Find N Fold will keep the Find N's much more compact form factor or if it will grow to match the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 on that too. As for the Find N Flip, well - it should compete with the Galaxy Z Flip4. Oppo's devices will both reportedly use the same exact chipset as Samsung's latest and greatest, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Over in China, the Find N was very competitively priced, but there are no indications yet as to whether Oppo will apply the same strategy with the upcoming models, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022