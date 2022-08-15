PM Modi gives 'Jai Anusandhan' slogan to push for innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for innovation with the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' as India marches towards the centenary of Independence.

Recalling the slogan given by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Modi noted that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyan' to it.

''There is one more necessity as we move towards Amrit Kaal – Jai Anusandhan (hail innovation). 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan','' Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

The prime minister had given the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' at the Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar in January 2019.

From the Red Fort, Modi hailed the Digital India movement, saying innovations such as UPI BHIM have taken the fin-tech world by storm.

''Look at the power of our innovation. Forty per cent of financial digital transactions in the world take place in India,'' he said.

Modi said India will soon step into the 5G era, and it has also made rapid strides in laying optic fibre.

''The dream of digital India will be realised through villages,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said the movement of digital India will power three big changes in the coming decade in education, healthcare and every other aspect of life.

''A new world is emerging. India will play a key role in this. The coming decade will prove to be a techade for humankind. This decade of technology is India's techade. We have proved ourselves in the field of technology,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said aspirational society was the biggest asset of any country. ''It is our endeavour that the youth of the country get all support for research in all areas from space to the depths of the ocean. That is why we are expanding our Space Mission and Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)