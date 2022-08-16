PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 16

Left Menu

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a big bet on auto and home lender Ally Financial Inc in the second quarter while increasing its wager on iPhone maker Apple despite signs that an economic slowdown is beginning to weigh on consumers. - The activist hedge fund Elliott Management sold its entire equity stake in Twitter Inc in the second quarter, a period during which the social media company's shares rallied dramatically after agreeing a $44bn takeover by Elon Musk in April.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple tells employees to return to work 3 days a week from September https://on.ft.com/3C8X6CE - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway makes big bet on US lender Ally Financial https://on.ft.com/3dzOFpJ

- Hedge fund Elliott sold Twitter stake before Elon Musk backed away from deal https://on.ft.com/3JYRU6d Overview

- Apple Inc has told its employees they must return to work in September for at least three days a week, with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying the move would preserve the "in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture". - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a big bet on auto and home lender Ally Financial Inc in the second quarter while increasing its wager on iPhone maker Apple despite signs that an economic slowdown is beginning to weigh on consumers.

- The activist hedge fund Elliott Management sold its entire equity stake in Twitter Inc in the second quarter, a period during which the social media company's shares rallied dramatically after agreeing a $44bn takeover by Elon Musk in April. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

