Odisha unveils book on integrated legal monitoring system

Odisha's Information Technology (IT) department unveiled a book on Tuesday on integrated legal monitoring system, which enabled transparent and efficient case management. The book chronicles the journey of implementing the robust and seamless solution that helped the state government to cut down the backlog of legal cases with better oversight and enhanced governance, according to an official release.

''The ILMS has resulted in a drastic reduction in legal caseload for the government departments,'' said IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera, who launched the book in Bhubaneswar in the presence of officials of the Odisha Computer Application Centre.

Behera said the digital solution made legal case management easier for the departments with features like generating alerts for scheduled date of hearing, filing of counter response, court orders and timeline for compliance.

IT secretary Manoj Mishra said Odisha had been one of the ''pioneer states'' in leveraging technologies even for niche areas like legal case management.

Post implementation of this system, there has been a phenomenal reduction in the backlog of cases, with the Mass Education Department a decline of 59 per cent in pendency of court cases.

According to figures by the National Judicial Data Grid, 42.4 million cases are pending at different courts, and in over 40 per cent of these accumulated cases, a government department or office is a party to litigations.

ICT enabled solutions like ILMS have the potential to transform the face of administration since every detail pertaining to a case can be accessed online from the system.

