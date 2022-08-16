Left Menu

Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second 'fake' video - agencies

A court in Russia has fined streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for hosting a short video containing what it calls "fake" information about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:38 IST
Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second 'fake' video - agencies
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A court in Russia has fined streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for hosting a short video containing what it calls "fake" information about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites - including Google, Twitter and Wikipedia - it accuses of hosting "fake" content related to its military campaign in Ukraine.

The court accused Twitch, a U.S.-based live-streaming service popular with video gamers, of failing to remove a 31-second clip of a girl from the town of Bucha, the Kommersant newspaper reported. It did not specify the content of the video. Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, after Moscow launched its invasion in February. Russia denies the charge. Earlier, RIA reported that Telegram messenger was hit with two fines totalling 11 million roubles ($179,000) for refusing to delete channels which allegedly showed how to "sabotage" military vehicles and hosting "unreliable data" about Russia's progress in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

($1 = 61.3000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022