Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for first time - Nikkei
Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 08:55 IST
Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam with the aim of producing the device outside of China for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported https://s.nikkei.com/3w56ofl on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
