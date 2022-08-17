Left Menu

Zoho expands 'Zoho for Startups' programme in overseas market

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:09 IST
Zoho expands 'Zoho for Startups' programme in overseas market
  • Country:
  • India

Global technology company Zoho Corporation on Wednesday announced the expansion of its 'Zoho for Startups' programme in the overseas market, beginning with the Middle East and African region.

Zoho launched the 'Zoho for Startups' programme in 2017 to provide early-stage startups access to enterprise technology.

The company said it has forayed into the Middle East and African (MEA) markets as part of its global expansion plans.

According to the company, the 'Zoho for Startups' has impacted more than 9,000 startups through partnerships with over 150 collaborators that include 70-plus incubators and government bodies, among others.

''Since the time we launched the 'Zoho for Startups' programme, India has seen a 12-15 per cent growth year-on-year in number of startups, making it the third largest ecosystem in the world. Government initiatives like Digital India, Startup India have been critical in creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs...'' Zoho Global Head for startups Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy said.

''In its fifth year, we are taking the programme global, starting with the MEA region. We will be partnering with collaborators in countries where we have presence to help develop the startup ecosystem in those economies,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022