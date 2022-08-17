DoT seeks Trai view on auction of E and V bands: Official

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought suggestions of sector regulator Trai on the auction of E and V bands, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Broadband India Forum event, DoT member (Technology) A K Tiwari said that in future the government is going to auction millimeter wave falling in the frequency range of 37-42.5 megahertz spectrum band, E and V bands.

''We have sent reference for auction of E and V bands but that will be for backhaul,'' Tiwari said.

Radiowaves in E band, which falls in 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz, and V band, that is 57-64 GHz, can transmit data at very high speeds, and the method of spectrum allotment in these bands has been a subject matter of much debate in the sector, and also within government circles in the past.

Telecom players and internet firms have been at loggerheads over auction of E and V bands.

While telecom operators have favoured the auction of spectrum in these bands, bodies representing internet firms have opposed it.

Even the telecom regulator Trai in a recommendation has suggested to allocate E and V without auction.

Tiwari said that the 5G services are expected to be launched in the country within 45-50 days.

