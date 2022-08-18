Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25182 with updated Camera app

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 to the Dev Channel, which brings native Arm64 support and a new privacy feature in the Camera app. This build also brings a small update to Microsoft Store with some improvements.

With this update, the Camera app can now understand the state of the privacy shutter on supported hardware. If the shutter is blocking the view or if the laptop lid is closed, the app will display a warning notification that the camera is blocked and offer guidance.

The Microsoft Store update (version 22207.1401.x) brings the following improvements:

You can now view screenshots in search results

You can now install games right from the Microsoft Store app, without switching apps

The Windows 11 Build 25182 also includes a good set of fixes (via):

Fixes

[General]

We fixed the issue that was causing devices with low disk space to receive download error 0x80070001 in Windows Update trying to install the latest Dev Channel build.

Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a decrease in FPS when playing certain games in recent flights due to the wrong graphics card being used.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar overflow flyout unexpectedly appearing on the opposite side of the screen. This was incorrectly noted as fixed in Build 25179.

We fixed an issue that was causing the animation on the taskbar that plays when a user switches from using a device in tablet posture to desktop while in overflow to incorrectly show when logging in.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash which could happen when determining if the taskbar overflow should display. This could happen when switching out of a full screen game.

[Start]

Fixed a Start menu crash that could prevent apps from launching from Start.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue causing the left-half of the File Explorer title bar to not be draggable via mouse or touch for some Insiders.

We fixed an issue causing Home, Documents, Pictures, and potentially other folders to become unexpectedly duplicated in File Explorer's navigation pane or appear on the desktop.

Selecting multiple folders and then using the context menu option to open them in a new tab will now actually do that, rather than opening the first folder in a new tab and all the others in a new window.

Updated the logic for Narrator so that if you navigate to a OneDrive folder using the navigation pane in File Explorer, Narrator will now explicitly say it's a OneDrive folder, and not just something like "YourName – Personal".

[Other]