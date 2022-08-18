Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:31 IST
Outhum Media introduces DOA, a Cloud-Based Ad Booking Platform
Outhum Media, a programmatic digital outdoor advertising company, introduced an easy-to-manage DOA (Digital Outdoor Advertising) application. The platform was created to cater to the advertising and marketing solutions of businesses, all under one roof.

The user monitoring, customer-centric platform offers hassle-free means to start an ad campaign without the worry of finding the right channels or managing multiple accounts. The cloud-based ad booking platform lets businesses pay as per requirement on their fully synced app with real time alerts. DOA is ideal for businesses that wish to garner visibility from a wide audience at multiple locations.

The user-friendly interface is simple and easy to navigate, making it convenient to create and manage ads. The platform also has a wide range of templates and options to enable customers to build an ad that aligns with their brand. Post the completion of the set-up the user can make the ad live with a click of a button.

Shashank Tiwari, Director states, ''Traditionally, placing an ad on an outdoor advertising platform is time-consuming and tedious. Being aware of the burdens, Outhum's DOA serves as the unique solution with an online accessible centralized control panel, remote monitoring, and Ad booking platform. The outcome of the ads can be accessed through the website or mobile App (Android & iOS). Eventually, we will be the pioneering IoT advertising company that provides cost-effective and efficient promotion using IoT technology.'' About Outhum Media Outhum Media is one of India's first IoT & AI enabled digital advertising platform that can remotely control the content of Digital Display.

Outhum Media is a company that is singularly focused on providing affordable digital advertising platforms to small and big businesses alike.

We offer Mall branding to our esteemed clients at highly affordable prices. Our LED screens can be used to market your products and services. In this manner, you can have your advertisement running exactly where and when you want by accessing your account from anywhere in the world.

Website: https://www.outhum.com/ Download the App Now: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/outhum-media/id1542305759 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.outhum.media Media Contact: Shashank Tiwari +91-9289463330 / +91-8800375719 info@outhum.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYSMy6UG-3o Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880760/Outhum_Media_Logo.jpg

