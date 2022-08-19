Left Menu

Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting

Taiwan has not been told about a meeting for a new U.S.-led group of major microchip manufacturers, the economy ministry said, adding that the island has always cooperated closely with the United States on supply chains.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-08-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 06:06 IST
Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has not been told about a meeting for a new U.S.-led group of major microchip manufacturers, the economy ministry said, adding that the island has always cooperated closely with the United States on supply chains. South Korea's foreign minister said on Thursday that Seoul is expected to attend a preliminary meeting for the so-called "Chip 4" group.

In a statement to Reuters late on Thursday, Taiwan's economy ministry said "our side does not yet have any relevant information on a notice about the meeting". "In past exchanges and dialogue between Taiwan and the United States, the United States did propose similar ideas, but there was no specific content at the time," it added.

Taiwan and the United States have always cooperated on supply chain resilience and industrial cooperation, and are important partners, the ministry said. "If there are follow-up developments in the meetings reported by the media, the government will pay close attention."

It did not elaborate. Taiwan is a major semiconductor producer and home to the world's largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier.

Taiwan has been keen to show the United States, its most important international backer at a time of rising military tensions between Taipei and Beijing, that it is a reliable friend and supplier as a global chip crunch affects auto production and consumer electronics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022