Left Menu

Google might add Wear OS smartwatch backup support

As more and more Wear OS devices have started to enter the market, American tech giant Google's efforts to improve the overall experience on Android devices have been revealed in the latest APK teardown of its Play Services app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 14:16 IST
Google might add Wear OS smartwatch backup support
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As more and more Wear OS devices have started to enter the market, American tech giant Google's efforts to improve the overall experience on Android devices have been revealed in the latest APK teardown of its Play Services app. According to GSM Arena, the app teardown was done by XDA-Developers and new strings in the beta version 22.32.12 build of the Google Play Services app revealed that the company is preparing to add support for backing up smartwatch data when switching to a new device.

One of the strings was titled: 'companion_backup_opt_in_title' which contained the prompts: 'Back up your device with Google One/ Backup by Google One/ Choose backup account'. Currently, when switching a Wear OS smartwatch to a new Android smartphone, users are required to factory reset the watch. Adding an option to back up the device would make it a much smoother experience.

What's interesting is the mention of Google One,a paid Google subscription. Settings and management of Google's device data backups for Android and iOS are found in the Google One app, though a Google One subscription isn't required to use the feature. Google One subscribers pay for extra storage on their Google Account so Google would not put a feature like this behind a paywall, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022