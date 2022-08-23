Samsung Internet 19.0 beta released with new powerful features

The beta version of Samsung Internet 19.0, the latest iteration of Samsung's mobile web browser, is now ready to download on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. It brings improvements to Smart anti-tracking, navigation and more features.

Samsung Internet 19.0 takes the Smart anti-tracking functionality a step further with the ability to detect domains that collude with classified trackers and immediately apply protection.

Improved lookalike phishing detection is designed to warn users when they have unwittingly navigated to what they thought was a trusted website but is a fraudulent site using a similar URL - so they don't reveal personal information to malicious actors, Samsung said.

"We want users to have the safest, smoothest browsing experience possible. That's why we have improved Smart anti-tracking, to give users more control over their privacy so they can browse with peace of mind," said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of S/W Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

Secondly, the new Privacy info menu in Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta lets users easily check their tracking protection with the tap of a button. By simply tapping the Lock Icon in the address bar, users can verify how secure their connection is to the website, see how many trackers have been blocked, check for and delete cookies and instantly allow or block permissions for location, camera and microphone.

Additionally, a new Ad blockers graph showing the number of ads blocked per day for the past week helps users to better see how effective their privacy settings are.

Next up, the add-ons can now be activated in Samsung Internet's Secret mode, so users don't need to choose between privacy and customized experiences. The features can be turned on and off easily from the Add-ons menu, for greater control.

Lastly, this beta adds the ability to sync users' bookmarks between PC Chrome browser and Samsung Internet mobile browsers by using Samsung Internet's Chrome Extension.

Samsung plans to launch Samsung Internet 19.0 is planned to launch officially in 4Q 2022.