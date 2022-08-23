Apple planning to manufacture iPhone 14 models in India

In a bid to diversify its smartphone production from China, American tech giant Apple is set to manufacture some of its iPhone 14 models in India. According to GSM Arena, this news comes from a new Bloomberg report which also details Apple's plans to ramp up production with contract manufacturer Foxconn at its assembly plant near Chennai.

Foxconn will not be able to start immediate production of the iPhone 14 in India and will reportedly have to wait at least two months after the initial iPhone 14 series production starts in China, reported GSM Arena. This implies that the first batch of iPhone 14 models made in India will likely be ready around late October to early November.

Apple and Foxconn are also working hard at shortening manufacturing lead times from the current nine to six months. One of the critical factors for Apple and its product manufacturing process is confidentiality and the Cupertino-based company is reportedly looking to impose its strict rules alongside Foxconn at the assembly lines in India.

Meanwhile, Apple, which typically hosts a big event in the first part of September, might be targeting a September 7 date for its next product launch event. At the show, Apple is rumoured to announce the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to include the base iPhone 14, a new big-screen iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per The Verge. (ANI)

