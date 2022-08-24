Left Menu

Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones

If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and a half after it unveils them, it could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:15 IST
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Wednesday sent media invitations to a Sept. 7 event when analysts expect the company to unveil new iPhones, a week earlier than its traditional autumn event. If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and a half after it unveils them, it could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model. Reuters has previously reported that Apple told suppliers https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-hovers-above-competition-even-smartphone-market-stumbles-sources-say-2022-07-13 it expects the new generation of phones to sell better than its predecessors did.

Apple is also expected soon to unveil new models of the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers, some perhaps at the September event. While the company has largely insulated the iPhone from supply chain turbulence, it warned in an earnings call last month that parts shortages could hamper sales of some of those other products https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-results-top-estimates-iphone-escapes-economic-slump-2022-07-28.

Apple plans to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event would be the first in-person, indoor event since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Apple earlier this year held an event for developers, but the keynote presentation was given outdoors at its headquarters. The invitation's artwork features the Apple logo surrounded by an outline of night-sky stars and the caption "far out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022