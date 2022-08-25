Indian Traders Will Get Highest Profits on Binomo Platform

India Binomo trading platform announces the most profitable promo of the summer for all Indians. On 26 August, the world-known financial platform gives an opportunity to become a VIP-status trader for a day.

The top 3 benefits of the "VIP for a day" promo: 1. Exclusive assets with higher profits 2. 10% cashback 3. Happy hours with the biggest percentage of profitability And it's not only about status. On 26 August, there will also be a special tournament for everyone with a prize pool of $3,000. Get ready to win $450 for first place and different valuable rewards for the other prize places (30 prizes in total).

The promotion works for everyone: • both for current users, who are thinking about upgrading to VIP status.

• and for those who just want to discover the possibility of financial independence and high extra income on the Binomo trading platform. It's absolutely free for all. Current users will be automatically converted to VIP status, and Binomo Demo traders need to make their first deposit by August 25. It was only $5.

About Binomo Binomo is one of the world's top platforms in FTT launched in 2015. The service offers trading on 70+ assets, a demo account to practice risk-free, ready-to-implement strategies, 100+ articles in the Help Center, and support chat available for users. Binomo has mobile apps on all popular app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission, is present in 130+ countries, and helps almost 1 million active traders operate on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform; 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

More details are on the Binomo website. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Become a VIP for a day

