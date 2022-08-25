Left Menu

NMDFC signs pact with ICICI Bank for development of banking software, app

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:54 IST
NMDFC signs pact with ICICI Bank for development of banking software, app
  • Country:
  • India

The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with ICICI Bank for the development of financial accounting software and mobile application.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides for the development of financial accounting software for NMDFC and State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs), loan accounting software for receiving and processing of loan applications and accounting of repayments from beneficiaries.

ICICI Bank will design, develop and deploy the application for NMDFC, provide source code and executable database information among others, an official statement said.

The customised banking software will bring greater transparency and speed of transactions in the loaning and accounting process of NMDFC as well as SCAs.

This will also facilitate submission of online applications by the targeted beneficiaries. Automation of activities of NMDFC by developing the software and mobile app would be a giant step forward by NMDFC towards accomplishing its mission of ''Development with Dignity'', it said.

The mandate of NMDFC, which comes under the minority affairs ministry, is to provide concessional finance for self-employment and income generation activities to the backward sections amongst the minority communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022