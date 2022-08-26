OnePlus 10T getting new OxygenOS update with camera optimization, improved fingerprint unlocking

The OnePlus 10T is receiving a new OxygenOS update with a bunch of optimizations. The OxygenOS A.06 improves the fingerprint unlocking experience and optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens and portrait mode.

As per the official changelog, this update also fixes the occasional issue when Supervooc charging is not correctly detected. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 10T OxygenOS A.06 update:

System

Improves system stability and fluidity.

Optimizes the stability of applications in the background.

Optimizes the screen display.

Optimizes the OTG compatibility

Optimizes the fingerprint recognition algorithm and improves the fingerprint unlocking experience.

Camera

Optimizes the shooting effect of portrait mode.

Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens.

Optimizes the effect of AI Retouch when using the front camera.

Others

Fixes the occasional issue when Supervooc charging is not correctly detected.

The update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it, while a broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is backed by a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging. Coming to the camera department, the OnePlus 10T houses a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.