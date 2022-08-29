Left Menu

India's Reliance Jio to launch 5G services within 2 months

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will begin rolling out 5G services for its subscribers in the next two months, India's top telecom company said on Monday. The company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:30 IST
The company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

The company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added. Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The Indian government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. Globally, the next-generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence. ($1 = 79.9550 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

