Fastrack Launches Reflex Play+, its First Ever BT Calling Smartwatch

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Fastrack, India’s leading and celebrated youth accessories brand launches the innovative new Fastrack Reflex Play+, their first ever BT Calling smartwatch that gives a hands-free experience to the wearer. Fastrack strengthens its fashtech segment and continues to offer the best tech features and upgrades for its consumers with each launch. Fastrack Reflex Play+ comes with BT calling features and is equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone which allows users not only to receive call notifications but also to answer them directly through the watch. The design is perfectly engineered to ensure that there is no loss of communication experienced during a call. Fastrack has been an indisputable leader in combining cutting-edge technology and trendier-than-ever designs for its smart wearables. The Reflex Play+ has a 1.3” AMOLED display that ensures clearer visibility throughout the day. The multiple animated watch faces and 4 colour variants make Reflex Play+ an appealing wearable to adorn for the youth. Reflex Play+ is a smartwatch made with the best up to the minute technology, targeting the youth who always wishes to stay connected on the go and supports voice assistants including Google and Siri. It also includes a host of features like music control, camera control, an amazing 7-day battery life, notifications alert, etc. providing a seamless functional experience to the users. Fastrack Reflex Play+ enables advanced features to monitor your health such as Heart Rate Monitor, SPO2 and BP monitor. The sedentary reminder feature and multiple sports modes got you covered in your health and wellness journey. This immersive new smartwatchFastrack Reflex Play+ is priced at INR 6995/- and is now available to shop in Fastrack stores and the Fastrack website (www.fastrack.in). About Fastrack Fastrack became an independent urban youth brand in 2005 and since then, has carved a niche for itself with refreshing and affordable watches and accessories. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex. The brand launched Reflex Tunes in March 2021 and continues to strengthen the wearables and hearables category along with the fashion accessories segment targeted towards fuelling youth culture and identity+.

