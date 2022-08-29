Bosch India, PTV Group ink partnership on digital solutions

Auto components major Bosch India and Germany-based mobility and logistics software provider PTV Group on Monday announced their partnership on digital solutions in the mobility space.

PTV Group's software and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will be available through Bosch's 'Mobility Marketplace', a one-stop platform for all digital and hardware assets in the mobility domain, a joint statement said.

''In addition to this alliance, Bosch India and PTV Group will explore synergies and new horizons such as joint go-to-market for government projects,'' it said.

