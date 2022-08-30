ICAT and Northcap University sign MoU to enhance skills in automotive sector

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Northcap University (NCU), Gurugram, to enhance the Industry-Academia partnership for conducting joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of EV and related emerging technology area as per Industry Requirements. The MoU was signed by Mrs. Pamela Tikku, Officiating Director, ICAT, and Prof Nupur Prakash, Vice-Chancellor, NCU, in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Pamela Tikku stated that we look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward for the skilling up-gradation of ICAT resources.

In his address, Prof. Nupur Prakash said, "The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India."

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), located in Manesar since 1996, is a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under Ministry of Heavy Industries.

It is one of the independent Testing Agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India for Testing and Certification of Automobiles and their critical safety components.

The NorthCap University (NCU) was established in 1996 in Gurugram. NCU is National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) 'A' accredited university. The University is ranked among the top 100 in the Engineering category under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

The institute has also been rewarded as the Best Performing University among the Top 30 Universities and Deemed Universities Category in India in the Atal Ranking of Institutions in Innovation Achievement 2021 (ARIIA). The University offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in disciplines such as engineering, management, applied sciences, and law. NCU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Bar Council of India (BCI). The University is a Member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), UK.

In addition to being a Member of the American Society for Quality (I) Pvt Ltd, NCU is accredited by Accreditation Services for International Colleges (ASIC), UK, in the category of 'Premier' Universities, with 'Commendable' Grades.

(With Inputs from PIB)